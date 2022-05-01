IPL 2022: Will MS Dhoni return for CSK next season? Here's the truth

Ravindra Jadeja handed over the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) back to four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winning skipper MS Dhoni yesterday. Just two days before the start of the 2022 season, Dhoni had handed over CSK's captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja. Under Jadeja, CSK had a campaign to forget and with just two wins in eight matches, they are reeling at the 9th place in the points table.

The defending champions need to win each of their remaining six matches in the league stage to qualify for the playoffs. MS Dhoni walked out as captain for Chennai Super Kings once again on Sunday. At the toss, Danny Morrison asked MS Dhoni whether he will play for CSK next season as will? Or will the current campaign be his swansong last? And, in complete MS Dhoni style, the 40-year-old had a clever reply to the question. Dhoni stated that he will always be seen in a yellow jersey, giving enough hints that Thala Dhoni will definitely be seen at the CSK dugout next year. "I said last time also, you will always see me in a yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know," stated the veteran. Meanwhile, CSK will aim to return to winning ways starting with the game against Sunrisers who look good to make it to the top four.