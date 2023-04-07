IPL 2023: 62 not out against Delhi Capitals was one of my best knocks, says B. Sai Sudharsan

By Niharika Raina

Ahmedabad, April 7 Gujarat Titans' left-handed batter B. Sai Sudharsan called his 62 not out against Delhi Capitals as one of the best he has played in his domestic cricket career till now.

Sudharsan stepped up to anchor Gujarat's chase of 163, which was reduced to 54/3 at one point, with an impressive 62 not out off 48 balls and take his team to a six-wicket victory over the Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

"I think it was one of my best knocks because it was from a difficult situation, and we rose to the occasion to make the team win," he said during a virtual media interaction on Friday.

What stood out from Sudarshan's knock was his scoop against a red-hot Anrich Nortje for six and then bringing out the ramp to reach his fifty. "I definitely started with practice and it was the right decision to take that (shots) against him. So, it definitely comes with the practice," he added.

He further said his effort is to win the situations for his team rather than seeing his strike rate. "I am not looking into it (improving strike rate). I am just trying to play the situation and then win the situation."

After a modest time in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, Sudharsan notched up three centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy before slamming two more hundreds, including one on debut, in the Ranji Trophy ahead of IPL 2023.

"It actually started from last year's IPL because the confidence which we got after winning the title, it helped me to get better and even prepare for the domestic season. Then, playing in the domestic season gave me a lot of confidence coming into this IPL. We had two small camps and a great ten-day preparation coming ahead of this IPL, which has helped me a lot," he added.

Though he's begun IPL 2023 brightly, Sudharsan has more team goals on his mind than personal achievements. "Not like personal goals, it is that we have to retain the title which we won last year. I don't have many personal goals but definitely have to make use of the opportunities and do good for the team. But it's more of team goals."

Sudharsan, 21, first came into the limelight when he hit a 43-ball 87 for Lyca Kovai Kings in his debut at the 2021 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). He acknowledged the role of TNPL in giving him and other aspiring cricketers a stage to showcase their talent and propel them towards playing cricket at the highest level.

"It has given me an immense platform. Every youngster wants a platform to showcase their talent, which is TNPL. Last year, I got a chance to play TNPL and did really well. Then I got an opportunity to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali (Trophy), and from there, I got a chance with Gujarat (Titans). It would have been difficult without a platform like that to reach (here)."

