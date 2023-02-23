IPL 2023: Aiden Markram named as new SRH captain

Aiden Markram has been selected as Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain for the IPL 2023 season. Markram, 28, recently captained Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the first SA20 title, finishing as the tournament's third-best run-maker.

As Kane Williamson was released ahead of the IPL auction last December, the Sunrisers were forced to replace the leadership role. Williamson, the first player retained by the franchises ahead of the mega-auction in 2022, struggled for form as the Sunrisers finished eighth last season, unable to make the playoffs. Last season, Williamson missed the last league match to return to New Zealand for the birth of his child, so Bhuvneshwar Kumar took over.

It is understood that Bhuvneshwar, who has been with the franchise since its inception in 2013, along with Mayank Agarwal (bought in the December auction) and Markram were among the contenders for the leadership position.

Markram was chosen for the role by the Sunrisers team management, which is led by Brian Lara, who was appointed as head coach ahead of the auction.

Markram scored 381 runs in 14 matches for SRH last season at an average of 47.63.

The batter recently led his side, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, to the title in the inaugural edition of the SA20 League. He also scored a 58-ball century against Jo’burg Super Kings in the semifinals. The batter is currently the only other overseas captain in the IPL, alongside former skipper and South African teammate Faf du Plessis.