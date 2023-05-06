IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje unavailable for DC's match against RCB due to personal emergency

New Delhi, May 6 Delhi Capitals said fast bowler Anrich Nortje is unavailable for Saturday's match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as he has flown back home to South Africa owing to a personal emergency.

"Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore," said the franchise in an official statement posted on their social media accounts.

In eight matches of IPL 2023, Nortje had picked seven wickets at an average of 40.71 and economy rate of 8.90. His absence comes as a huge blow to Delhi, who are also without the services of Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who is going back to international duty through a three-match ODI series against Ireland starting next week in Chelmsford.

