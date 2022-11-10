IPL 2023 auction to be held in Kochi on December 23

The auction for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi. Each team will have an additional purse of INR 5 crores (approx. US $607,000) apart from that money that they will have from player releases and money left from their previous mega auction that took place earlier this year.

The deadline for submitting the list of retained and released players is November 15 and the pool of players for the auction is expected to be finalised by the first week of December. Punjab Kings has the largest purse left over from last auction, which is Rs 3.45 crore. Lucknow Super Giants, at the same time, had exhausted all their purse. CSK were left with Rs 2.95 rore purse while RCB had Rs 1.55 crore. Rajasthan Royals were left with 0.95 crore purse while Kolkata Knight Riders were left with Rs 0.45 crore.