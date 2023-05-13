IPL 2023: Cricketing fraternity lauds Suryakumar Yadav's century against GT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Following his side's win over Gujarat Titans and maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century, the cricketing fraternity took to social media to laud star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav for his explosive knock.

Rashid Khan's valiant knock of 79 was insufficient as Mumbai Indians registered a 27-run victory against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Friday.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Suryakumar for his special knock and also pointed out the shot that stood out for him the most.

"@surya_14kumar lit up the evening sky today! He played excellent shots through the innings but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off @MdShami11. The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to do and not many batters in world cricket can play that shot. @mipaltan #MIvGT #IPL2023," tweeted Sachin.

Star India batter Virat Kohli, who has struck many memorable partnerships with Surya, also took to Instagram to express his pleasure of watching Suryakumar's innings.

'Tula Maanla Bhau', said the caption of Virat's Instagram story.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also lauded Suryakumar for showcasing unreal acceleration after reaching his half-century.

"53 no at the end of 17th over and 103 not out by the 20th. Incredible #SuryakumarYadav. Ghazab batting," tweeted Sehwag.

Former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop also heaped praises on Suryakumar, calling his T20 batting as "unprecedented".

"Suryakumar Yadav batting in t20 cricket is unprecedented," tweeted Bishop.

Former Australian batter Aaron Finch also tweeted, "This might be the best innings I've ever seen in t20 cricket! He is batting on a different level right now! @surya_14kumar

@IPL."

England's explosive T20I batter Liam Livingstone also tweeted expressing his admiration for one of Suryakumar's impressive shots in the innings.

Legendary Indian batter Mithali Raj said that the knock by Suryakumar was "supreme" and he "never ceases to amaze" her.

"He never ceases to amaze me! @surya_14kumar hits these boundaries & you start wondering how he manages to pull off these mind-boggling strokes. That sliced six over the third-man region was so special! A genius batter at his best, a Supreme knock from Suryakumar! #MIvGT #IPL2023," tweeted Mithali.

Current West Indies skipper Shai Hope also tweeted, "How is that even possible #IPL2O23."

With this knock, Suryakumar has climbed to number three in the batting charts. In 12 matches, he has scored 479 runs at an average of 43.54 and a strike rate of over 190.83. He has scored a century and four half-centuries in IPL 2023, with the best score of 103*.

Being put to bat first by GT, MI put up 218/5 on the board in their 20 overs. Openers Ishan Kishan (31 off 20 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (29 off 18 balls) provided a quick start with a quick 61-run opening stand.

However, Rashid Khan removed the openers and Nehal Wadhera (15) to reduce MI to 88/3. From there, it was a 'Suryakukar Yadav show'. He put on a 65-run stand for the fourth wicket with Vishnu Vinod (30 off 20 balls). Suryakumar ended up scoring his maiden IPL century, a knock of 103* in 49 balls with 11 fours and six sixes.

Rashid Khan (4/30) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Mohit Sharma got a wicket as well.

Chasing 219, GT lost wickets right from the start. They were reduced to 55/5, despite a knock of 29 runs from Vijay Shankar. But a partnership of 45 runs between David Miller (41 in 26 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (14 in 13 balls) helped GT reach three figures.

Following their dismissal, it was Rashid Khan who kept the fight going. Even if the side looked out of the contest, his sixes helped in lowering the margin and did not let his side's net run rate take a hit.

The Afghan all-rounder slammed 79* in just 32 balls, consisting of three fours and 10 sixes. He put on an 88-run stand for the ninth wicket with Alzarri Joseph (7*) to take GT to 191/8 in their 20 overs. MI won the match by 27 runs.

Akash Madhwal (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Piyush Chawla (2/36) also continued his impressive run in IPL 2023. Jason Behrendorff got a wicket as well.

Suryakumar won the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning century.

With this win, MI is in the third position in the points table with seven wins and five losses. They have a total of 12 points. GT is still at the top with eight wins and four losses. They have a total of 16 points.

