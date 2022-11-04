IPL 2023: CSK to retain Jadeja on MS Dhoni's request

Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to stay back at the franchise after months of speculation over his future ahead of IPL 2023. According to a TOI report, Dhoni has stepped in and wants Jadeja's services. The report states that Dhoni has made it very clear to the CSK management that they cannot lose Jadeja at any cost. Due to Dhoni's demand, Jadeja is expected to be held back and will be one of the retained players ahead of the auction this year. Not to forget, Jadeja is a crucial member of the team since 2012 and has won two titles for Chennai Super Kings. CSK has won 4 titles in total.

Since the deadline of the transfer window, November 15 is approaching, CSK getting multiple offers for transfer for Jadeja, the biggest being that from Delhi Capitals who have offered a like-for-like replacement in Akshar Patel. But the report said that MS Dhoni is hell-bent on keeping the Saurashtra left-hander with CSK as he believes in the ability of Jadeja. And he feels that Jadeja’s influence cannot be replicated by another player, especially with CSK playing their home games in Chepauk.Jadeja was named as the captain of the side last year just before the start of the league. But after CSK's dry run in the first half of the competition, Dhoni took over and remained captain till the season end. Dhoni will captain CSK in IPL 2023