IPL 2023: David Warner lauds DC bowlers after victory against SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 : Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner heaped praise on his bowlers after the team successfully managed to defend their total of 144/9 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.

Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar bowled economical spells on a consistent basis to make SRH struggle for boundaries. The pressure got to the SRH batters as they started losing wickets in quick succession while searching for boundaries.

"The game throws us challenges, for us, it's great to get two points. Mukesh under pressure was amazing. Well done to him and the two spinners, they've been our rock. These two are experienced bowlers, they are never going to let you down. From day one, he (Ishant) kept on telling me that was he ready. Unfortunately, he was sick few games before but credit to him. He's worked very hard to get back into the IPL. To get an opportunity and to bowl upfront like he has, that's exceptional. We spoke about it at the end of 0 (wins) out of 5 (games), that teams have won before from there. Hopefully, we can make it three in a row. We've got back-to-back games against Sunrisers, so we have to start again," David Warner said after the match.

The Australian batter came back to his former home after a long period of time. He marked his comeback in a dramatic fashion and after the game, he thanked everyone in the stadium for their support.

"Love it here, it's an amazing crowd, they always come here and support. Thanks for all the support," Warner added.

Delhi won the toss and decided to bat first. Even though Delhi struggled throughout the first innings they still managed to put up a score of 144/9. SHR started the chase on a strong note, however after Mayank Aggarwal's knock of 49(39) came to an end, SRH's batting lineup started to fall apart. Washington Sundar and Heinrich Klaasen tried to change the course of the game in the final overs of the game, but they fell short at the end of the day. SRH ended their innings with a score of 137/6 and fell short by 7 runs.

Delhi Capitals will be back in action to face Sunrisers Hyderabad once again but this time the venue will be different. DC will face SRH at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

