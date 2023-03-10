IPL 2023: Defending champions Gujarat Titans unveil their new jersey

Gujarat Titans unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming IPL season. The franchise took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video highlighting different facets of their latest jersey. GT who won the IPL title in 2022 have a star mark embossed on their new jersey. Meanwhile, they have stuck to their traditional blue shade which is the same as last year’s jersey with a bit of variation in the collar.

Proud to have a ⭐ on our jersey! The much-loved jersey is back with enhancements that display our winning attitude. Watch the jersey come alive!,” Gujarat Titans captioned the post. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 31, 2023. In the opening match, defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on the four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final of the tournament will be held on May 28.