IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals appoint Sourav Ganguly as Director of Cricket

Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday was appointed as the new director of cricket at Delhi Capitals. Ganguly had served as an advisor for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 season and worked closely with coach Ricky Ponting. He had to quit the role after he was elected as the BCCI president in October 2019.

He will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T230 league side Pretoria Capitals, according to news agency PTI. Ganguly's stint as BCCI president came to an end after former World Cup-winning all-rounder Roger Binny was unanimously elected as the president in October 2022. Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over. He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC," an IPL source tracking developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.