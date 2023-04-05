IPL 2023: Explosive fifties from Shikhar, Prabhsimran power Punjab Kings to 197/4 against Rajasthan Royals

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 5 : Explosive half-centuries by openers Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shikhar Dhawan and an opening partnership of 90 runs between the duo powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a massive 197/4 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Put to bat first by Rajasthan Royals, PBKS was off to an explosive start. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan attacked RR bowlers right from the start. While Boult was smacked for two fours in the second over by skipper Shikhar, Prabhsimran destroyed KM Asif by smashing him for 19 runs in the very next over, including three fours and a six.

PBKS crossed the 50-run mark in 4.2 overs, with help of a four from Prabhsimran, who smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for two successive fours.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, PBKS was 63/0, with Prabhsimran Singh (45*) and Shikhar Dhawan (14*) unbeaten.

Prabhsimran brought up his fifty in 28 balls, a knock which had seven fours and two sixes.

Jason Holder got the breakthrough for RR. He dismissed Prabhsimran for 60 off 34 balls, a knock consisting of seven fours and three sixes. Jos Buttler took a brilliant catch at long-off to end the opening stand of 90 runs that came in 9.4 overs.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was next up on the crease. At the end of 10 overs, PBKS was 92/1, with Shikhar (27*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (1*) unbeaten.

Bhanuka retired hurt after being struck while being at the non-striker's end by a shot from his batting partner Shikhar. Jitesh Sharma came to replace him.

Jitesh continued his good form. PBKS crossed the 100-run mark in 11.3 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal was punished heavily in the 12th over. He was hit for two successive fours by Jitesh and a six by Shikhar.

Dhawan brought up his 48th IPL fifty in 36 balls, his knock consisted of five fours and a six. The duo continued to punish Chahal. In the 14th over, he gave away 14 runs, including three fours by Dhawan.

Jitesh-Shikhar brought up the 50-run stand in just 25 balls. PBKS touched the 150-run mark in 14.4 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, PBKS was at 152/1, with Shikhar (58*) and Jitesh (27*) unbeaten.

Chahal finally got a wicket after facing some heavy punishment. Jitesh scored an impactful 27 off 16 balls, consisting of two fours and a six. He was caught by Riyan Parag near the ropes. PBKS was 158/2 in 15.4 overs and the 66-run stand with Shikhar ended after 33 balls.

KM Asif leaked runs in the 19th over. He gave away 16 runs, including a four and six by Dhawan and a wide and no ball each. PBKS is 190/3 in 19 overs.

Holder got his second wicket, dismissing Shahrukh Khan for 11 off 10 balls, being caught by Buttler. PBKS was 196/4 in 19.4 overs.

PBKS finished at 197/4 in 20 overs, with Shikhar (86*) and Sam Curran (1*) unbeaten at the crease. Dhawan's knock came in 56 balls with nine fours and three sixes.

Holder was the pick of the bowlers with 2/29 in his four overs. Ashwin and Chahal also got one wicket each.

Brief Scores: PBKS: 197/4 (Shikhar Dhawan 86*, Prabhsimran Singh 60, Jason Holder 2/29) vs RR.

