IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 : Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final group stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

The match was delayed due to the wet outfield. But the playing conditions became suitable for the match to take place. It will be a crucial match for RCB, only a victory will seal their place in the playoffs of the IPL 2023.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya said at the toss, "We are gonna bowl with the weather around. Just want to know how much we are going to chase. For us to win games and continue the momentum, I believe in good habits. Just want to go out there and play some good cricket. For us, this is as important game as the next game. We are playing the same team."

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said at the toss, "You always want to chase because of the conditions, but the team batting first has done well here. It is a new one and the guys are motivated for this one. Just one change. Karn Sharma misses out and Himanshu Sharma replaces him."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor