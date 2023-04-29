IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 : Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

GT would be keen to move to the top spot with two points while KKR would be keen to register eight points and move closer to the Top 4 spot.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya said at the toss, " We will bowl first. Just because of the weather, it was bright when we came and we thought we should bat, but it has changed now. I'm pretty happy with where we are, 7 games gone, 7 more to come, we need to play good cricket and qualify for the playoffs. We will learn from the losses as well, but we just need to play some consistent cricket. We are playing the same team."

KKR skipper Nitish Rana said at the toss, "We would have batted first, DLS could come into the equation, but we would still have batted first. There are always areas where we can improve, we have had some forced changes - Jason Roy has a back issue, and he's replaced by Gurbaz. Harshit Rana replaces Umesh Yadav."

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

