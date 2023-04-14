IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya fined for Gujarat Titans' slow over rate

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 14 : Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Pandya was fined Rs. 12 lakh," an IPL media advisory said on Friday.

The IPL aims for matches to last three hours and twenty minutes, but slow over rates are causing several games to go over four hours.

Coming to the match, Shubman Gill's knock of 67 powered Gujarat Titans to a 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium here on Thursday.

Gill scored the highest for Gujarat while Wriddhiman Saha played a knock of 30 runs off 19. For PBKS, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh bagged one wicket each.

With this win, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat have reached the third position of the points table with three wins in four games behind Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants who have a better run rate.

