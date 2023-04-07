IPL 2023: Krunal, Mishra restrict SRH to 121/8 against LSG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 : Spinners played a vital role for Lucknow Super Giants as Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets and Amit Mishra picked up two to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 in 20 overs.

Opting to bat first Sunrisers Hyderabad did not get the best of the starts as Krunal Pandya dismissed opener Mayank Agarwal for 8.

Anmolpreet Singh along with Rahul Tripathi took SRH's total beyond the 50-run mark in 7.4 overs.

In the very next ball, Krunal struck again dismissing Anmolpreet for 31 from 26 balls as SRH lost their second wicket.

The left-arm spinner did not stop there dismissing the SRH captain for a golden duck and picking up his third wicket to leave his team tottering at 50/3 in 8 overs.

In the next over leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Harry Brook stumped by Nicholas Pooran to put SRH in further trouble at 55/4.

Rahul Tripathi and Washington Sundar then struck a partnership to bring some sty to the proceedings.

The 39-run partnership between the two batters was broken when Yash Thakur dismissed Tripathi for 34 from 41 to a brilliant catch by Amit Mishra as SRH lost half of its side for 94.

Sundar along with Abdul Samad took Sunrisers Hyderabad's total beyond the triple-figure mark in 17.5 overs.

In the next over Amit Mishra gave LSG a double breakthrough dismissing Sundar and Adil Rashid to leave them tottering at 108/7.

To add more to Hyderabad's woes Umran Malik too got run out in the last over of the match as they lost their eighth wicket for 109.

Abdul Samad's 21-run knock from 10 balls took Hyderabad to 121/8 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 121/8 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 34 (41); Krunal Pandya 3/18, Amit Mishra 2/23) vs Lucknow Super Giants.

