IPL 2023: LSG's skipper KL Rahul injured, taken off field against RCB

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul walked off the ground after suffering an injury against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, May 1.

During the second over's final ball, Rahul made an attempt to prevent a boundary by RCB's captain Faf du Plessis. Unfortunately, he seemed to have strained his right thigh muscle while chasing the ball, and the pain appeared to be unbearable. The physios immediately attended to him, and even though LSG had a stretcher ready, Rahul decided to walk off the field with the aid of the physios.

In the absence of Rahul, Krunal Pandya is currently leading Lucknow Super Giants since he was the designated vice-captain.

The injury will not just be of massive concern to LSG but also to Team India with just a month left for the all-important 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.