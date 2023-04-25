IPL 2023: Mark Wood to miss remainder of IPL 2023 for personal reasons

England pacer Mark Wood, who is playing for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 season, is likely to miss the final stages of the cash-rich tournament to attend the birth of his daughter in late May.

Wood has already missed LSG’s last two games due to illness. The speedster has been in terrific form this season, claiming 11 wickets in four matches including a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals.“He and his wife Sarah are expecting their second child towards the end of May, and Wood will fly home at some point in the coming weeks in order to be present at the birth. At this stage, it appears unlikely that he would return to India afterwards.

In Mark Wood's absence, Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq has done well for LSG. Naveen has impressed one and all with his tight spells in the last two fixtures.Lucknow Super Giants will face Punjab Kings in their next match on Friday (April 28). After that, the KL Rahul-led side will be playing back-to-back home games against Royal Challengers Bangalore (May 1) and Chennai Super Kings (May 3).