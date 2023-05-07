IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma's dream run continues, GT overcome de Kock-Mayers scare to clinch 56-run win against LSG

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7 : An explosive half-century by a returning Quinton de Kock and his 88-run opening stand with Kyle Mayers went in vain as a four-wicket-haul from Mohit Sharma helped Gujarat Titans (GT) clinch a 56-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With this win, GT has strengthened its hold at the top spot, with eight wins, three losses and 16 points. LSG on the other hand is at third position with five wins, five losses and a total of 11 points.

In the chase of 228 runs, LSG was off to a fine start, with Kyle Mayers smashing Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of fours in the second over.

The duo of Quinton de Kock and Mayers did not even spare Mohammed Shami, who had been phenomenal in powerplay, smashing him for 19 runs, including three boundaries and a six.

Kock-Mayers continued their onslaught on GT skipper Pandya, smashing him for 15 runs in the next over, bringing up 50-run stand in four overs. The over also included three well-placed boundaries, two by de Kock and one by Mayers.

In the next over, Rashid Khan's first over was hit for 14 runs, including a four and six.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, LSG was at 72/0, with Mayers (44*) and de Kock (24*).

The 88-run stand for the first wicket was broken by Mohit Sharma, who dismissed Mayers for 48 off 32 balls, consisting of seven fours and two sixes. Rashid Khan took a diving catch at deep square leg. LSG was 88/1 in 8.2 overs.

With a massive six by de Kock, 100 runs were up for LSG in 10 overs, with de Kock (45*) and Deepak Hooda (4*) unbeaten at the crease.

De Kock made the opportunity count on his return, bringing up his half-century in just 31 balls.

Hooda's disappointing run in T20 cricket continued as Shami dismissed him for a run-a-ball 11 after he was caught by Rahul Tewatia at deep mid-wicket. LSG was at 114/2 in 12.2 overs. LSG was at 114/2 in 12.2 overs.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis was next up on the crease. His stay at the crease was short-lived as he could make only four runs off nine balls. He was dismissed by Mohit Sharma with the assistance of Mohammed Shami from the other hand, with assistance from Mohammed Shami at short third man. LSG was at 130/3 in 14.5 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, LSG was at 130/3, with Nicholas Pooran (0*) and Quinton de Kock (61*) unbeaten at the crease.

LSG's inning continued to tumble, with Rashid Khan getting the key wicket of de Kock for a 42-ball 71, consisting of seven fours and three sixes. LSG was at 140/4 in 16 overs.

LSG crossed the 150-run mark in 16.5 overs.

Wickets were tumbling for LSG, as Noor Ahmed dismissed Nicholas Pooran for three runs off six balls. LSG was at 153/5 in 17.2 overs.

LSG needed 73 runs in the final two overs.

Badoni scored 21 runs in 11 balls and Krunal Pandya could not even open his account before Mohit Sharma dismissed them both, leaving LSG at 166/7 in 19 overs. Mohit got his total of four wickets.

LSG finished their innings at 171/7 in their 10 overs. GT gave away only 71 runs in their next 10 overs while bowling and took six wickets. LSG lost the match by 56 runs.

With a spell of 4/29 in four overs, Mohit was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Rashid, Noor, Shami got one wicket each.

Put to bat first by LSG, GT were off to a fantastic start, with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill hitting centuries for fun.

Saha brought up his half-century in 20 balls, the quickest by a GT batter. The sixth over went for 15 runs, including a six each by both openers. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, GT was at 78/0.

The gigantic 142-run opening stand was broken by Avesh Khan, who dismissed Saha for 81 off 43 balls. His knock consisted of 10 fours and four sixes, with substitute Prerak Mankad taking a fine catch at deep square leg. GT were at 142/1 in 12.1 overs.

GT ended their innings at 227/2, with Gill unbeaten at 94 off 51 balls, consisting of two fours and seven sixes and David Miller at 21* off 12 balls, consisting of two fours and a six.

Avesh Khan (1/34) and Mohsin Khan (1/42) took a wicket each for LSG.

Brief Scores: GT: 227/2 (Shubman Gill 94*, Wriddhiman Saha 81*, Avesh Khan 1/34) won against LSG: 171/7 (Quinton de Kock 71, Kyle Mayers 48, Mohit Sharma 4/29).

