Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17 : After registering a 5-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Krunal Pandya on Tuesday lauded pacer Mohsin Khan for defending 11 runs in the final over, saying that the bowler has a "big heart".

Marcus Stoinis's unbeaten knock 89(47)* and collective economical spells from Lucknow Super Giants bowlers sealed 5-run victory against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

"I was having cramps, I pulled a muscle. I have always been a team player, anything for the team, so happy with the result. Mohsin has a big heart. He had surgery and playing IPL after such a thing, the sky is the limit. It has not been easy for us, really happy to end on a good note here. Good to give them (fans) a win in this last game at this venue," said Krunal in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, LSG was put to bat first by MI and they posted 177/3 in their 20 overs. Pacer Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla took three quick wickets for MI, dismissing Deepak Hooda (5), Prerak Mankad (0) and Quinton de Kock (16), reducing LSG to 35/3.

Then skipper Krunal Pandya (49 off 42 balls) built a partnership with Marcus Stoinis but retired hurt before he could complete his half-century. Nicholas Pooran (8*) came to the crease to join Stoinis, who went on a rampage in the death overs. Stoinis scored 89* off just 47 balls, consisting of four boundaries and eight sixes.

Behrendorff picked up 2/30 in his four overs. Chawla also took 1/26 in his three overs.

In the chase of 178, MI started well with a 90-run opening stand between Ishan Kishan (59 in 39 balls, eight fours and a six) and skipper Rohit Sharma (37 in 25 balls). Following the dismissal of two openers, MI tried to keep up with the run rate but just could not do it as wickets kept falling from the other end. Tim David (32* in 19 balls, one four and three sixes) took his side close to a win, but they fell just five runs short. MI finished at 172/5 in their 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) and Yash Thakur (2/40) were the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Mohsin got 1/26 in his three overs and managed to defend 11 runs in the final over, giving away only five runs.

Stoinis was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

With this win, LSG has climbed to the third spot with seven wins, five losses in 13 matches. One match ended in no result. They have a total of 15 points. MI has slipped to fourth spot, having seven wins, six losses and 14 points after 13 matches. Both teams are still alive in the race to playoffs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor