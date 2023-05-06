IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians batters face Chennai Super Kings bowlers in high-octane battle

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 : One of the 'Greatest Rivalries' of IPL kicks off on Saturday as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings host Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium. Of all the clashes in the history of the IPL, there has never been a match that draws as much attention and drama as the clash between the two undisputed heavyweights of the league.

Fans will also get to witness the rivalry between teams from the North and South as some of the biggest teams from the two regions will be up against one another to pick up two crucial points. All teams are still within reach of the playoffs spot, making this edition one of the most closely fought contests in the 15 years of the tournament.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif reckons the contest between CSK and MI is going to be an exciting one as it is going to be a match between quality batters and bowlers.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Mohammed Kaif said, "One has better batsmen and the other team has better spinners. It will be very difficult for MI to beat CSK on the day. CSK's spin trio is very strong and in such a situation, Rohit's team will have to make a new strategy to defeat CSK."

Former India cricketer S Badrinath, however, pointed out CSK's struggles against MI at home and their inexperienced pace bowling attack. The former CSK cricketer highlighted Chennai's inexperienced bowling attack.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, S Badrinath said, "CSK fast bowling attack looks pretty inexperienced and that is a concern. Their bowlers will have to rise up. MS Dhoni has managed well with the resources he has but the firepower of MI will certainly make MSD vary of the visitors. Also, CSK doesn't fire against MI at home. The last time they won against Mumbai at home was way back in 2010 when I was playing with them."

In the second match of the day will be Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Delhi Capitals in the latter's backyard at Arun Jaitley Stadium as local boy Virat Kohli locks horns with David Warner-led side.

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth believes the match between DC and RCB will be an interesting one due to the off-pitch equation between Kohli and Sourav Ganguly in the previous game.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, S Sreesanth said, "This match will be interesting as it will be Virat vs Dada. The match looks good in which there is a little excitement inside the field and a little outside the field. Looking at the kind of relationship Virat and Sourav share, a lot is seen during this match and then such matches motivate the players to give their best."

Meanwhile, on Friday, Gujarat Titans registered a comprehensive 9-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Afghstan star spinner Rashid Khan grabbed a three-for as the defending champions put up a dominant show.

Hailing the wily leg-spinner for his performance, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan asserted Rashid's ability to pick up wickets at crucial stages makes him such a force in the format.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Irfan Pathan said, "Rashid has been a threat to batters right from the start of his IPL career. He's capable of picking up wickets of big players, and whenever captain Hardik Pandya needs him for wickets, Rashid delivers."

