IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians sign Chris Jordan as replacement player

Chris Jordan has reportedly joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) as a replacement signing for IPL 2023. The England all-rounder remained unsold at the auction last December, but he has now returned to the league as a replacement.Jordan has played for SRH, PBKS and RCB as well before. He has featured in 28 IPL matches so far picking 27 wickets at an average of 30.85 and an economy of 9.32. Jordan is prominently a death overs bowler, an area where MI have struggled a lot this season. It remains to be seen if MI will include him in the playing XI for the game against RR on Sunday.

