IPL 2023: Nitish Rana named Kolkata Knight Riders captain

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday announced that batsman Nitish Rana will lead the team in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Rana will take over the captaincy duties in the absence of Shreyas Iyer who is currently nursing a back injury.

“Kolkata Knight Riders today announced that Nitish Rana would captain the side in the absence of Shreyas lyer, who is recovering from a back injury," the official KKR statement read.“While we are hopeful that Shreyas will recover and participate at some stage in the IPL 2023 edition, we feel fortunate that Nitish, with the captaincy experience having led his state side in white ball cricket and the IPL experience he has had with KKR since 2018, will do a great job. KKR get their campaign underway against in an away fixture against Punjab Kings on April 1.