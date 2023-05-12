IPL 2023: Part-time bowler Nitesh Rana's desperate gamble fails as KKR lose to RR

Kolkata, May 12 Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana blamed a lot of mistakes made by his batters for their big defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Match No. 56 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Eden Gardens.

Yuzvendra Chahal became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the IPL through a mesmerising 4/25 while Yashasvi Jaiswal made a mockery of a two-paced pitch by smashing an unbeaten 47-ball 98, including the quickest-ever fifty of the tournament in 13 balls, as Rajasthan Royals thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets here on Thursday.

Chahal was undoubtedly Rajasthan's standout bowler, spinning a web around Kolkata batters with his slow tossed-up deliveries, leg-spin and googly to keep the hosts to 149/8. Jaiswal was then sparkling in his strokeplay, combining bravado and a fearless approach to hit 13 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 208.51.

Rana blamed his batters for not putting up a decent score to defend.

"Jaiswal's innings was praiseworthy. Today was one of those days in life where nothing I thought 180 was par. We made a lot of mistakes with the bat and it's the reason for losing out on two points," said Rana during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rana made a desperate attempt to claim early wickets by opening the bowling himself.

"I bowled first because I thought I could gamble as a part-timer and get the in-form Jaiswal out but it was his day," he said.

KKR next face four-time champion Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

