IPL 2023: Quickfire fifties from Kishan, Suryakumar help MI seal four-wicket win over PBKS

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 3 : Quickfire half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav helped Mumbai Indians (MI) seal a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Mohali on Wednesday.

With this win, MI has climbed to the sixth spot, with five wins and four losses, aggregating 10 points. PBKS also has a similar win-loss record but is in seventh due to a lower net-run-rate.

In its chase of 215 runs, MI was rocked early as they lost their skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck on the third ball of the inning. MI was reduced to 0/1 in 0.3 overs.

Following this, Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green started to build a partnership.

Rishi was smashed for 17 runs in the fifth over, including two sixes and a four.

MI crossed the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs.

The 54-run stand between the duo ended after Green was dismissed by Nathan Ellis for 23 off 18 balls. Rahul Chahar took a great catch at deep mid-wicket. MI was 54/2 in 6 overs at the end of the powerplay.

Suryakumar Yadav was next up at the crease and took the chase forward with Kishan.

At the end of 10 overs, MI was at 91/2, with Kishan (43*) and Suryakumar (20*) unbeaten at the crease.

The 100-run mark was up for MI in 10.4 overs. MI batters continued to punish Rahul Chahar, hitting him for three fours.

Kishan reached his IPL fifty off 29 balls. Kishan and Suryakumar also brought up their rollicking fifty-run stand.

The 13th over saw Sam Curran hit for two fours and two sixes by Suryakumar, who brought up his third IPL fifty this season off just 23 balls. This over gave away 23 runs.

Punjab's miserable bowling display continued as Arshdeep leaked 21 runs in the 15th over. MI crossed the 150-run mark in 14.2 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, MI was at 170/2, with Kishan (74*) and Suryakumar (66*) unbeaten.

PBKS made a brief comeback into the match as Ellis got Suryakumar for 66 off 31, an innings studded with eight fours and two sixes. Arshdeep got Kishan for 75 off 41 balls, comprising seven fours and four sixes. MI was reduced to 178/4 in 16.1 overs.

Tilak Varma was next up on the crease and he announced his arrival by smashing Arshdeep for two sixes and a four. He cut down the deficit to 21 runs in 18 balls.

David (26*) and Tilak (19*) finished off the match with seven balls to spare in 18.5 overs. MI finished at 216/4.

Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, taking 2/34 in four overs. Arshdeep got one wicket, but gave away 66 runs in 3.5 overs. Rishi also got a wicket.

Earlier, an explosive half-century by Liam Livingstone and his century stand with Jitesh Sharma powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a massive 214/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Mohali on Wednesday.

After being put to bat first by MI, PBKS was off to a shaky start as they lost Prabhsimran for 9 after he was caught behind by Ishan Kishan. Arshad Khan got his first wicket and PBKS was reduced to 13/1 in 1.3 overs.

Following this early hiccup, skipper Shikhar Dhawan was joined by Matthew Short on the crease. The duo upped the attack and smashed some fours and sixes. PBKS brought up their 50-run mark in six overs, with Short (18*) and Dhawan (23*) unbeaten at the end of the powerplay.

The 49-run stand between the duo ended after Dhawan was stumped by Ishan, giving Piyush Chawla his first wicket. The skipper was back in the dugout for 30 off 20 balls, with five fours. PBKS was 62/2 in 7.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, PBKS was at 78/2, with Liam Livingstone (11*) and Short (24*).

Livingstone and Short smashed Akash Madhwal for 16 runs in the 11th over, including a four and six by Livingstone. But the next over, Chawla castled Short for 27 off 26 balls. His knock consisted of two fours and a six. PBKS was at 95/3 in 11.2 overs.

In-form Jitesh Sharma was next up on the crease. PBKS touched the 100-run mark in 12.1 overs with a no-ball.

The 13th over bowled by Jofra Archer was a nightmarish one for the out-of-form pacer, as he gave away 21 runs, including three fours from Jitesh.

Arshad's 15th over also proved to be expensive, giving away 14 runs, including three fours from Livingstone. The 50-run stand between the duo was up in 23 balls.

At the end of 15 overs, PBKS was at 145/3, with Livingstone (44*) and Jitesh (24*) unbeaten. PBKS looked all set for a big score with these two standing strong.

PBKS reached the 150-run mark in 15.2 overs.

Punjab continued to punish MI bowlers, hitting Arshad for 14 runs in the 17th over, ending his spell at 48 runs and a wicket in four overs.

Livingstone brought up his fifth IPL fifty in 32 balls, consisting of seven fours and a six.

Archer was punished in the penultimate over, giving away 27 runs, including three successive sixes by Livingstone and a four on a wide ball.

PBKS reached the 200-run mark in 19 overs. Archer ended his wicketless four-over spell leaking 56 runs.

Jitesh and Livingstone brought up their century stand in just 42 balls.

PBKS ended their innings at 214/3 in 20 overs, with Livingstone (82* in 42 balls with seven fours and four sixes) and Jitesh (49* in 27 balls with five fours and two sixes). MI gave away 69 runs in the final five overs.

Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI with 2/29 in four overs.

Brief Scores: PBKS: 214/3 (Liam Livingstone: 82*, Jitesh Sharma 49*, Piyush Chawla 2/29) lost to MI: 216/4 in 18.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 75, Suryakumar Yadav 66, Nathan Ellis 2/34).

