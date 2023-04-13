IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals fined for maintaining slow over-rate during match with Chennai Super Kings

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

Coming to the match, after being put to bat first by CSK, RR posted 175/8 in their 20 overs. After Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) fell early, Jos Buttler (52 off 36 balls, with one four and three sixes) put on a 77-run stand for the second wicket with Devdutt Paddikal (38 off 26 balls, with five boundaries). In the middle order, knocks from Ravichandran Ashwin (30 in 22 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (30* in 18 balls, with one four and two sixes) helped RR reach a competitive total.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Tushar Deshpande (2/37) and Akash Singh (2/40) also took two wickets, but leaked runs. Moeen Ali took 1/21 in his two overs.

During the chase of 176 runs, CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early for just eight runs. A 68-run stand followed between Ajinkya Rahane (31 off 19 balls with two fours and a six) and Devon Conway. Conway would go on to make 50 in 38 balls, consisting of six fours, but he failed to get support from the other end.

With CSK at 113/6 in 15 overs, MS Dhoni and Jadeja tried to win it for CSK, but fell short by three runs. CSK finished at 172/6 in their 20 overs, with Dhoni (32* off 17 balls, with one four and three sixes) and Jadeja (25* in 15 balls, one four and two sixes) stitching a 59-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Ashwin (2/25) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers for RR. Adam Zampa and Sandeep Sharma took a wicket each.

Ashwin's all-round performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 172/6 (Devon Conway 50(37), MS Dhoni 32* (17) and Ravichandran Ashwin 2/25) and Rajasthan Royals 175/8 (Jos Buttler 52(36), Devdutt Padikkal 38(26) and Ravindra Jadeja 2/21) vs Chennai Super Kings.

