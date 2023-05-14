IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal just 42 runs away from re-writing history

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 : Young star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the verge of creating history by becoming an uncapped player with the most runs in a single season of Indian Premier League (IPL) as his side Rajasthan Royals (RR) locks horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Jaipur on Sunday.

Yashasvi is just 42 runs away from achieving this milestone and beating Shaun Marsh's 616 runs to come at the top. Marsh had scored these runs in IPL 2008 when he had still not represented Australia. He was the 'Orange Cap' winner that season, scoring at an average of 68.44 with one century and five fifties.

Currently, Marsh has the record of scoring the most runs in a single season in IPL as an uncapped player. Jaiswal is in second place with 575 runs this season. He has scored these runs in 12 matches with an impressive average of 52.27 and a strike rate of 167.15. He has one century and four fifties in the season so far.

Indian batter Ishan Kishan is the third player to lead the list of smashing the most runs with an average of 57.3. He had four fifties being an uncapped player and scored best innings of 99.

Star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav is placed in the fourth position with 512 runs. He had an average of 36.6 and a strike rate of 133.3. he clinched four half-centuries playing for Mumbai Indians. His best innings was 72.

Devdutt Padikkal has also made it to the list with 473 runs in a single season of IPL. Playing for RCB, he had an average of 31.5 with a strike rate of 124.8.

RCB has won the toss and opted to bat against RR in the IPL match in Jaipur on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

