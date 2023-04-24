IPL 2023: RCB stand-in captain Virat Kohli fined for maintaining slow over-rate in match against Rajasthan Royals

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 : Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stand-in skipper Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli has been fined Rs 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of the match fee, whichever is lesser," an IPL release said.

Talking about the match, fiery half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, followed by a three-wicket haul from Harshal Patel helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7-run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 here at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

du Plessis' authoritative 62 off 39 and Maxwell's blockbuster 77 off 44 helped RCB post 189/9. Harshal Patel then roared back to form with a crucial spell of 3/32 as he held his nerve in the last over and defended 20 to win the match for RCB. David Willey and Mohammed Siraj scalped one wicket each.

Put to bat first by RR, RCB posted 189/9 in their 20 overs. After losing stand-in skipper Virat Kohli for a golden duck and being reduced to 12/2, Faf du Plessis (62 off 39 balls with eight fours and two sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (77 off 44 balls with six fours and four sixes) put on a 127-run stand for the third wicket.

This stand proved to be instrumental in helping RCB post a competitive total. Trent Boult (2/41) was the pick of the bowlers for RR. Sandeep Sharma also took 2/49 in his four overs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got a wicket each.

In the chase of 190, RR lost their star batter Jos Buttler for a duck. But a 98-run stand for the second wicket between Yashasvi Jaiswal (47 off 37 balls with five fours and two sixes) and Devdutt Padikkal (52 off 34 balls with seven fours and a six) pushed RR back into the match.

Later contributions came from skipper Sanju Samson (22 in 15 balls with two fours and a six) and Dhruv Jurel (34* off 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes), but exceptional death bowling from RCB left them seven runs short of a win.

Harshal Patel (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB and indeed made an impact as an 'Impact Player'. Mohammed Siraj and David Willey got a wicket each .Maxwell was given the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning fifty.

