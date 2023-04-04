IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant cheers Delhi Capitals, fans give him rousing reception on first stadium visit after accident

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday reached Arun Jaitley Stadium to support his team Delhi Capitals in their first home match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Gujarat Titans.

Pant was seen cheering his team during Delhi Capital's first home game. He is recovering from a serious accident he suffered last December while on his way to Roorkee in Uttarakhand from Delhi.

#WATCH | Cricketer Rishabh Pant arrives at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as his team Delhi Capitals faces Gujarat Titans here. pic.twitter.com/Gx7l2oYrfi— (@) April 4, 2023

Pant arrived in an SUV and made his way from the parking area to the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He went towards the stadium's seating area using crutches and was given thunderous applause by the spectators. The young cricketer was sporting a white t-shirt and sunglasses.

Pant underwent knee surgery in Mumbai and has posted pictures of his recovery which show him making steady improvement.

This is Delhi Capitals' second Indian Premier League match and first in their home ground.

Delhi has grappled with a replacement for Pant, a key wicket-keeper batsman. In the second game, Abhishek Porel made his debut while Sarfaraz Khan was given a chance in the first.

DC signed Bengal's young wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel as Rishabh Pant's replacement.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor