IPL 2023: Ryan ten Doeschate appointed fielding coach of Kolkata Knight Riders

Former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate will join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a new avatar for IPL 2023, the franchise confirmed in a statement. Ten Doeschate will take up the role of a fielding coach with the two-time champions. He will take over the role from James Foster who has been promoted as the assistant coach for the franchise.

The former Dutch star, could also be involved as an assistant coach for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders side. He was a part of the Kolkata franchise from 2011-2015. During this time, the power-hitter played the role of a finisher with his quick fire knocks apart from being a gun fielder. The South Africa-born former cricketer will be closely working and reporting to KKR’s new head coach Chandrakant Pandit.