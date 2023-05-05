IPL 2023: 'There's confidence within group', says DC bowling coach Hopes ahead of RCB game

New Delhi, May 5 Ahead of their IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals bowling coach James Hopes said that there is confidence and hope within the group.

Delhi are currently at the bottom of the points table with three wins in nine matches in the ongoing season.

"We know we have to win all of our five games to qualify for the playoffs. It's a tough ask, but we've won three of our last four games. There is confidence within the group. We certainly expect more from our batters, but there's still hope and fight in this team, which one will see in our next game," said Hopes in a media release.

Hopes expressed that the Delhi franchise will look to restrict RCB to a manageable score.

"We need to control the run rate in the middle overs. We are a good death bowling unit and start well with the ball. We know that RCB's batting order is top-heavy. And if we can cause trouble early on, then we can restrict them to a manageable score," he said.

Asked about all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's availability for the game against RCB, Hopes said that the Australian is fit and good to go.

"Mitchell Marsh is fit and good to go. He's training with the team. He was unwell ahead of the last game, but he is preparing for the next game," he said.

