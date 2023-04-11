IPL 2023: Warner-Axar's 67-run partnership guide Delhi Capitals to 172 against Mumbai Indians

New Delhi [India], April 11 : Skipper David Warner's fifty and Axar Patel's blitz of 54 runs helped Delhi Capitals (DC) post a respected target as Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers bundle out DC for 172 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Axar scored the highest for DC with 54 off 25 while Warner played a knock of 51 runs in 47 balls. For MI, Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla bagged three respectively while Riley Meredith claimed two wickets.

Put to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a fine start as their openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw gathered 33 runs in 3 overs. However, the 43-run partnership could not stand long as Hrithik Shokeen drew first blood and dismissed Shaw for 15.

The right-handed batter Msh Pandey then came out to bat. Pandey slammed Riley Meredith for back-to-back two fours in the 5th over of the game.

Piyush Chawla then provided his team with a big wicket of Pandey. A fine cameo by Msh Pandey came to an end after scoring 26 off 18 deliveries. Yash Dhull departed after scoring just 2 runs on his IPL debut. It did not take long for Delhi to lose their fourth wicket as Rovman Powell was lbw by Chawla in the 11th over of the game.

At that point, Delhi kept losing wickets but captain Warner continued his red-hot form and slammed Mumbai bowlers all around the ground at regular intervals.

Axar Patel then opened his hands and hammered Hrithik Shokeen for back-to-back two sixes gathering 13 runs in the 15th over of the innings.

While playing an aggressive knock Warner brought up his crucial half-century in 43 balls in the 16th over of the game. Patel at the other end kept the momentum going with his big hits.

Patel slammed Jason Behrendorff for two sixes and brought up a 50-run partnership stand with Warner in the 17th over. Patel brought up his maiden IPL half-century with a six straight down the ground.

Behrendorff then gave Delhi big blows as he dismissed well-set batter Patel for 54 runs, Warner for 51 and Abishek Porel for 1.

In the penultimate over, Riley Meredith took the wicket of Anrich Nortje to bundle out Delhi Capitals for 172 in 19.4 overs.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 172 (Axar Patel 54, David Warner 51; Jason Behrendorff 3-23) vs Mumbai Indians.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor