IPL 2023: We have big shoes to fill, says Warner on Pant's absence

New Delhi, March 17 Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023, the newly-appointed Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has said his team has big shoes to fill in absence of regular Skipper Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery.

The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals on Thursday appointed Warner as the captain while all-rounder Axar Patel was named as the team's vice captain for IPL 2023.

"We are motivated every season, but we are motivated even more to lift the title this year in your absence. We are going to be on the journey of your recovery with you. We are going to send some special messages and hopefully, you can come to one of our games. On behalf of the DC family, I would like to wish you all the best and a speedy recovery," the 36-year old Australian opener said.

"I am honoured to be named Captain of the Delhi Capitals alongside Axar being named Vice-Captain. We have big shoes to fill," he added.

This will be the second time Warner will lead Capitals, having been the interim captain for a couple of matches during the last year of his first stint with the franchise between 2009 and 2013 (Delhi Daredevils back then).

The Delhi Capitals will face off against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 season opener in an away game on April 1.

