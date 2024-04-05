IPL 2024: Crowd Goes Crazy as MS Dhoni Comes Out to Bat During CSK vs SRH Match (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni, the legendary finisher, sent the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium into a frenzy yet again as he entered the field to bat for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 18th match of IPL 2024.

The 42-year-old veteran, widely believed to be playing his last season, received a thunderous roar from the crowd the moment he stepped onto the ground. The cheers almost drowned out the dismissal of Mitchell earlier, highlighting the unparalleled adulation Dhoni enjoys amongst cricket fans.

This isn't the first time this season, or even the last, that Dhoni's presence has ignited a passionate response. The 'Yellove Army,' CSK's dedicated fanbase, has been transforming every stadium into a home ground for Dhoni and his team.