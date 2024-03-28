IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Opening Match Records Record-Breaking Viewership on Disney Star Network

The 17th edition of the IPL registered record-breaking viewership on the opening day, with 16.8 crore people witnessing the show, according to the host broadcaster. 16.8 crore unique viewers watched the broadcast of TATA IPL 2024 on the first day, registering a watch time of 1276 crore minutes—the highest ever for the opening day of any IPL season.

For the first time ever, the opening day of TATA IPL 2024 on the Disney Star network featured eight of the 10 captains for season 17 reflecting on what the tournament has in store for them and the potential opportunities and challenges. This unfiltered account of the IPL captains’ expectations made for compelling viewing on opening day.

Season 17 of TATA IPL also witnessed the highest-ever peak TV concurrency for an IPL opening day, with 6.1 crore viewers watching the broadcast simultaneously on the Disney Star network.

"This is a monumental achievement, made possible by fans' love for Star Sports and an unwavering commitment of the network to 'serving fans'. We would also like to thank all our partners and extend heartfelt gratitude to the BCCI for their support of the wide array of initiatives that Star Sports has continually undertaken to grow Cricket and TATA IPL," a Star Sports spokesperson said in a release.

"This growth is a reaffirmation of the incomparable capacity of Live Cricket to aggregate audiences on TV and provides a blockbuster start to the tournament. We will continue to enrich the magic of one of the world's biggest sporting events to take forward the launch momentum and deliver unprecedented viewership."