IPL 2024 Likely to Begin From March 22, Confirms League Chairman Arun Dhumal

The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to begin from March 22 onwards, said league chairman Arun Dhumal, who further mentioned that the entire tournament will be held in India despite the dates coinciding with general elections. With the elections slated to be held in April and May, the schedule for the IPL's 17th edition has not been officially unveiled yet.

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, Dhumal revealed that only the schedule for the first 15 days of the tournament will be announced initially, while the remainder of the roster will be decided only after the announcement of the general election dates. The dates of the Lok Sabha polls are expected to be announced early next month.

"We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," said Dhumal.

Considering the T20 World Cup begins within days of the cash-rich league's conclusion, the final is likely to be held on May 26.India will play their opening World Cup fixture against Ireland in New York on June 5 while the ICC showpiece begins with the USA and Canada clash on June 1.The players' auction for the 2024 season was held in December last year and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the league after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹24.75 crore.



