IPL 2024: LSG's Fielding Coach Jonty Rhodes Arrives in Style at Practice Session (Watch Video)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fielding coach Jonty Rhodes arrived at the team's practice session at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in true adventurer style. A known motorcycle enthusiast, Rhodes opted to forgo the team bus and cruise through Lucknow's streets on his bike.

The LSG's official social media accounts shared a video featuring Rhodes' unique arrival. The former South African cricketer looked sharp in his biker gear, complete with sunglasses, helmet, and his LSG backpack, as he followed the team bus on his journey. The post, captioned "Everyone else: travelling to training in the bus. Meanwhile, Jonty Rhodes," captured the essence of Rhodes' unconventional approach.

Rhodes' love for bikes extends beyond this pre-practice ride. He recently shared his experience riding a Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 on Instagram, praising its capabilities for tackling diverse terrain.

The renowned fielding coach joined LSG ahead of IPL 2023, where the franchise reached the playoffs and finished third. While LSG lost their IPL 2024 opener against Rajasthan Royals, they aim for a strong comeback when they host Punjab Kings (PBKS) on home turf on March 30th.