IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler To Be Part of Marquee Sets

Indian stars Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are expected to feature among the elite players in two marquee sets at the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL) auction, scheduled for November 24 at the Abady Al Johar Arena, also known as Benchmark Arena, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to CricBuzz, the IPL Mega Auction will have two marquee sets, each featuring 8 to 9 high-profile players with a base price of INR 2 crore, marking the return of multiple marquee sets for the first time since 2018. Alongside Pant and Iyer, other Indian and international stars anticipated in the marquee sets include KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, and R Ashwin from India, as well as overseas players like Jos Buttler, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran, and Mitchell Marsh.

With 1,574 players registered for the auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the final list of players soon, following a deadline of November 12 for franchise selections