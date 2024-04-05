IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Offers Prayers at Somnath Temple Ahead of MI vs DC Match (Watch Video)

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya visited the Somnath Temple, seeking solace ahead of a crucial match against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. News agency ANI shared video of the star all-rounder performing puja before the idol.

Wath video here:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Indian Cricket Team all-rounder Hardik Pandya offers prayers at Somnath Temple.



Source: Somnath Temple Trust pic.twitter.com/F8n05Q1LSA — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

The Mumbai Indians are under pressure to revive their campaign after losing three consecutive matches. Before the season began, reports of a rift between Sharma and Pandya were squashed when the teammates embraced before MI's opener against the Gujarat Titans. However, much has transpired since then.

MI has lost three straight, Pandya has been booed, and videos have emerged of him seemingly directing Sharma on the field. Additionally, interactions between the two haven't been positive. After a loss to the Gujarat Titans, Sharma avoided a hug from Pandya, and the two engaged in a tense conversation. There have been other instances of Sharma socializing with team owner Akash Ambani while Pandya sat alone in the dugout.

However, a new video shows Sharma and Pandya shaking hands, offering a glimmer of hope for team unity.

Team Bonding Before Crucial Match

The latest edition of MI Daily features the entire team participating in bonding exercises like motorboating at a secluded location. The players appear in good spirits ahead of their clash with the Delhi Capitals, enjoying a musical evening and sporting flamboyant clothing.

Rohit Sharma 🤝 Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/zYFIvjgBzX — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) April 5, 2024

Win Needed to Silence Critics

MI desperately needs a win at Wankhede Stadium, not only to appease their fans but also to silence the growing chorus of boos. They are the only winless team in the IPL and languish at the bottom of the points table.

DC Presents Opportunity to Break Losing Streak

The Delhi Capitals offer MI their best chance to break their losing streak. Delhi is also struggling, sitting just two points above MI in eighth place after a defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Suryakumar Yadav Returns to Boost Batting

The team returned to Mumbai ahead of the weekend, where the returning Suryakumar Yadav rejoined the squad. Yadav is expected to participate in practice sessions on Friday and Saturday at Wankhede Stadium. The star batsman has been out of action since December with an ankle injury and sports hernia surgery. His return to his home ground, the Wankhede, is a timely boost for MI's struggling batting lineup.

While Yadav is likely to play Sunday's game, it's not guaranteed. However, he is expected to be in the starting XI when MI faces the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 11.