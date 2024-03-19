IPL 2024: Navjot Singh Sidhu To Make a Comeback in Cricket After Long Hiatus

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to return to the commentary box during the upcoming season of IPL 2024.Star Sports announced in a post on X on Tuesday that Sidhu would be a commentator for the Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts on March 22. “Sardar of commentary box is back,” the official handle of the channel said. The 60-year-old Sidhu has been amongst the iconic voices in Indian cricket, having plied his trade across the globe. Apart from lending his voice in international matches, Sidhu also worked for several broadcasters in the IPL. Sidhu embarked on his commentary career during India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2001.

Sidhu was one of India’s most stylish cricketers during his playing days. His career spanned 15 years from 1983 to 1998. In 51 Tests and 136 ODIs, Sidhu scored 3202 and 4413 runs respectively with 15 centuries and 48 half-centuries to his name. A former Punjab Congress chief, Sidhu had repeatedly said that he would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections even as the Congress high command is yet to announce party candidates for 13 seats. Punjab will vote for the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.Apart from commentary, Sidhu has worn several other hats – from appearing in the Kapil Sharma stand-up comedy and talk show to his role as a motivational speaker. The IPL is all set to commence from 22 March, with the first match featuring Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.



