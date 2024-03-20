IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: All You Need to Know About Date, Time, Venue, Celebrities List and Live Streaming Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially revealed the plans for the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony. Following the tradition from the previous seasons, this year's grand opening event will commence an hour before the inaugural match of the tournament kicks off.

In a notable change of venue, Chennai's renowned MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony. The ceremony is set to pave the way for the highly anticipated season opener between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Numerous cricketing giants such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, and Deepak Chahar are slated to showcase their skills during the CSK vs RCB encounter. However, this article focuses on key details that fans need to know about the opening ceremony itself.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Details:

Date and Time: The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will take place on March 22, starting at 6:30 pm IST.

Venue: Chennai's iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, has been chosen as the location for this year's opening ceremony.

Theme and Performers: The theme for this grand event is 'Rise as One.' The star-studded lineup of celebrities set to perform includes: Akshay Kumar AR Rahman Tiger Shroff Sonu Nigam

Live Broadcast: Cricket enthusiasts can catch the IPL Opening Ceremony live on the Star Sports network and JioCinema. Here's the comprehensive telecast channel list for the opening ceremony: India (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Gold, and Star Gold HD. India (Live Streaming): JioCinema (Free for all users).



The schedule for IPL 2024 has been revealed up to April 7, with the remaining fixtures to be announced later due to the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, the dates of which are yet to be finalized. Notably, fans can look forward to four doubleheaders within this initial timeframe.

One of the standout matches early in the season is the clash between IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans (GT) and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday in Ahmedabad. This match gains extra significance as GT's former captain Hardik Pandya has made a surprising move back to his former franchise MI, replacing the long-standing captain Rohit Sharma.

Another highlight is the double-header on March 23, featuring Punjab Kings facing off against Delhi Capitals in Mohali, followed by two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders launching their campaign in Kolkata.