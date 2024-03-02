IPL 2024: Pat Cummins Likely To Be Announced SRH Captain, Bowling Coach Dale Steyn Requests Break; Says Report

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season promises excitement for all 10 teams. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the first phase of the 17th season, with the opening match featuring Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The schedule's phased release coincides with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India. Due to this, only the initial portion of the schedule has been revealed at this time.

Sunrisers Hyderabad May See Leadership Change

Speculation surrounds the captaincy of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise for IPL 2024. Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, garnered significant interest in the IPL mini-auction, fetching a record bid of Rs 20.5 crore from SRH. His recent leadership triumphs, including Australia's victories in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup finals under his captaincy, likely influenced this high price tag.

Cricbuzz reports that SRH might consider handing over the captaincy reins to Cummins. Dale Steyn will not be a part of Sunrisers Hyderbad’s coaching team in IPL 2024 as he has requested for a break this year. He is expected to return in 2025.

IPL 2024 Dates and Schedule

The IPL 2024 season is scheduled to begin on March 22nd. The BCCI has announced the schedule for the first 17 days, with the remaining portion to be released after the Lok Sabha election dates are finalized. This decision accommodates the T20 World Cup, which takes place immediately following the IPL.