IPL 2024: Phil Salt Shares Heartwarming Moment with Dog During Practice Session (Watch Video)

The Kolkata Knight Riders are eager to get back on track after their recent loss and have been practicing rigorously ahead of their Sunday, April 14, matchup against the Lucknow Super Giants.

A lighthearted moment occurred during a practice session when a small dog wandered onto the field. KKR batter Phil Salt was captured on video giving the dog friendly pats and scratches as it playfully nudged him.

The match at Eden Gardens marks the first of five consecutive home games for KKR. The Knight Riders will be looking to rebound from their previous setback to the Chennai Super Kings.

Currently sitting second in the standings with six points after four games, KKR has had a strong start to the season. They won their only home encounter so far against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and will be hoping to continue their winning ways in Kolkata.