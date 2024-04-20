IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Six-Hitting Spree Forced Ball Boy to Wear Helmet During DC vs SRH Match (See Pic)

A six-hitting spree by Sunrisers Hyderabad forced the ball boy to wear a helmet as they equalled their own record for most maximums in an Indian Premier League innings, hammering 22 sixes in their 266-run total against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Situation at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. pic.twitter.com/n4Z4jmphVD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2024

The dominant display at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw Hyderabad match their feat from earlier in the 2024 season, where they blasted 22 sixes against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru while posting the tournament's highest-ever total of 287/3.

Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma led the charge with six sixes apiece, while Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with five. Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen contributed two sixes each, with Abdul Samad adding another.

The 266-run score placed Hyderabad at fifth on the list of highest IPL totals.