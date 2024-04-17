IPL 2024: Suresh Raina supports limping MS Dhoni on stairs after CSK's victory

New Delhi [India], April 17 : After securing a win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former Indian batsman Suresh Raina was observed aiding MS Dhoni back to the team bus as Dhoni appeared to be limping.

With 5121 runs amassed in 255 matches, Dhoni is on the cusp of surpassing AB de Villiers's record of 5162 runs, making him the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL history if he manages to add 40 runs to his tally in the ongoing season.

CSK posted a video in which, Raina could be seen giving Dhoni a hand as the latter limps while boarding the team bus after winning the 29th fixture of the IPL 2024 on Sunday (April 14). The defending champions emerged victorious by 20 runs in the match.

3️⃣+ 7️⃣ We make a perfect 🔟! 💛🫂#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 @msdhoni @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/hzeibE2IgI— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 16, 2024

Raina is fifth on the list with 5528 runs in the 205 matches he has played during his IPL career. He has scored runs at an average of 32.51 and at a strike rate of 136.73 with the best score of 100*.

Rohit Sharma's valiant second Indian Premier League (IPL) century went in vain as a four-wicket haul from Matheesha Pathirana managed to restrict a power-packed Mumbai Indians (MI) line-up to 186/6 in their 20 overs, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a 20-run win at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

MI won the toss and put CSK to bat first. After big half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad (69 in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Shivam Dube (66* in 38 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes), MS Dhoni enthralled fans with a hat-trick of massive sixes.

Dhoni came in during the final over, with his team at 186/4 after the fall of Daryl Mitchell's wicket. 'Thala' delivered a perfect finish, with a hat-trick of sixes, one over long-on, the other over long-off and the third over square leg. This helped CSK end their innings with a strong 206/4 in their 20 overs. Dhoni made 20 runs in just four balls, with three sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 500.

In the run-chase, MI was off to a fine start, with Ishan Kishan (23 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) and Rohit having a 70-run partnership. Rohit managed to score his second IPL ton but did not get much support from the other end, except for another fifty-run stand with Tilak Varma (31 in 20 balls, with five fours).

With this win, CSK is at number three with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points. MI is in the eighth spot, with two wins and four losses, giving them four points.

