IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After SRH vs RCB Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Sunrisers Hyderabad solidified their place in the IPL standings with a dominant win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday. RCB, meanwhile, slumped to last place after losing their sixth consecutive match.

CSK Climbs, MI Slips

On Sunday, the Chennai Super Kings strengthened their position in the top four with a fourth win, defeating the Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. CSK sits third in the table, trailing the Kolkata Knight Riders (second) only on net run rate and two points behind the Rajasthan Royals (first). The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, slipped to eighth place with just two wins from six games.

KKR Back on Track

Earlier, the Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back to winning ways and improved their standing to second place in the IPL 2024 points table after thumping the Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets on Sunday. KKR has now won four of their five matches, recovering from a loss to the Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing. Lucknow remains on six points after as many games.

Orange Cap Race Heats Up

Virat Kohli extended his lead in the Orange Cap race with a quickfire 42 off 20 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Sunrisers' Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head also entered the top 10, with the latter scoring a century.

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma joined the race for the Orange Cap after a blistering 105* off just 63 deliveries in the 20-run loss to the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Sharma now sits fourth in the run-scorers' list with 261 runs from six games, while Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson remain second and third, respectively. Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill is also in contention with 255 runs from his six innings.

Cummins Rises in Purple Cap Race

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins climbed the charts and entered the top five in the Purple Cap race, taking over the fourth slot after his three-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

On Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah was wicketless against the Chennai Super Kings but remains in second place in the wickets tally. Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal retained the Purple Cap after taking a wicket against Punjab Kings on Saturday to overtake Jasprit Bumrah in the wickets race for IPL 2024.

Kagiso Rabada also entered the Purple Cap race contention with two wickets against Rajasthan and now sits fifth in the tally. Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman sits in third position among the top five wicket-takers.

IPL 2024 Updated Points Table after RCB vs SRH game:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 6 5 1 0 0 10 0.767 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.688 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.726 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.502 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 0 0 6 0.038 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.637 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.218 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.234 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.975 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.185

IPL Orange Cap list after RCB vs SRH game:

Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s Virat Kohli 7 7 361 72.2 147.35 35 14 Riyan Parag 6 6 284 71 155.19 18 18 Sanju Samson 6 6 264 66 155.29 25 11 Rohit Sharma 6 6 261 52.2 167.31 28 15 Shubman Gill 6 6 255 51 151.79 19 9

IPL Purple Cap list after RCB vs SRH game:

Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers Yuzvendra Chahal 6 22 132 11 14.82 163 - - Jasprit Bumrah 6 24 144 10 14.6 146 - 1 Mustafizur Rahman 5 20 120 10 18.3 183 1 - Pat Cummins 6 24 144 9 21 189 - - Kagiso Rabada 6 24 144 9 21.22 191 - -

SRH vs RCB Match Highlights:

SRH posted a record-breaking total of 287/3, thanks in large part to a blistering century from opener Travis Head. Head smashed a 40-ball 102, including nine fours and eight sixes, to lay the foundation for the massive score. He shared a quickfire 108-run opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma (runs not mentioned) before departing.

Heinrich Klaasen's Cameo

Heinrich Klaasen then continued the onslaught with a rapid 67 off 31 balls (2 fours, 7 sixes), punishing the RCB bowlers. Valuable cameos from Aiden Markram (32* off 17) and Abdul Samad (37* off 10) propelled SRH past the 280-run mark.

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli Start Strong for RCB

RCB's chase began brightly with openers Faf du Plessis (62) and Virat Kohli (42) putting on an 80-run stand for the first wicket. However, the middle order faltered once again. Will Jacks (7), Rajat Patidar (9), and Saurav Chauhan (0) failed to capitalize, leaving RCB in a precarious position at 122/5 in the 10th over.

Dinesh Karthik's Lone Fight

A 59-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Dinesh Karthik (83) and Mahipal Lomror (19) revived RCB's hopes briefly. But Pat Cummins broke the stand, dismissing Lomror. Karthik continued to fight valiantly with a well-made 83, but he couldn't take his team over the line. RCB ultimately fell short, suffering their sixth defeat in seven games this season.