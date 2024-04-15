WATCH: Virat Kohli's Angry Reaction Go Viral as RCB Concedes Record-Breaking Total to SRH in IPL Clash!

Virat Kohli's fiery temperament was on full display as Royal Challengers Bengaluru conceded a mammoth 287/3, the highest total in IPL history, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

The RCB bowlers were at the receiving end of a brutal batting display by the Hyderabad openers. Cameras captured the former RCB captain kicking the ground in anger and even yelling at a teammate during the Hyderabad innings. Kohli's animated reactions quickly went viral on social media.

Watch video here:

SRH surpassed their previous record of 277 against Mumbai Indians earlier this season. Travis Head led the charge with a stellar knock of 102 runs off 41 balls, an innings laced with eight sixes and nine boundaries. Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, and Abhishek Sharma provided valuable support, scoring 37 (10 balls), 32 (17 balls), and 34 (22 balls), respectively.

Lockie Ferguson was the most successful bowler for RCB, picking up two wickets. However, he conceded a costly 52 runs in his four overs. Reece Topley also claimed one wicket for RCB.