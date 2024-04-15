IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Four Sixes Away from Joining Rohit Sharma in Elite Club

Virat Kohli needs just four sixes to become the second Indian and fourth batter overall to reach 250 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday (April 15) presents Kohli with the opportunity to achieve the feat.

The 35-year-old batsman, who has played in all 17 IPL seasons for RCB, currently sits at 246 sixes in 243 matches. Chris Gayle (357), Rohit Sharma (272), and Ab de Villiers (251) are the only players ahead of Kohli in the IPL's all-time six-hitting leaderboard. Notably, Kohli holds the record for most sixes with a single team in the IPL.

Coming off a century in RCB's win over SRH earlier this season, Kohli will be crucial for Faf du Plessis' side as they look to revive their IPL 2024 campaign. Victory against Hyderabad is essential for RCB's playoff hopes, as they seek to avoid relying on other teams' results.

Despite a slow start to the season, Kohli has emerged as the leading run-scorer (319 runs in six matches) and is currently the frontrunner for the Orange Cap. However, his knock of three runs from nine balls against Mumbai Indians in the previous match raises questions about his consistency.

All eyes will be on Kohli as he attempts to add another milestone to his illustrious IPL career and help RCB secure a crucial win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.