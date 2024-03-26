IPL 2024: Virat Kohli’s Dance Video After RCB vs PBKS Match Goes Viral | Watch

Virat Kohli was in high spirits after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated the Punjab Kings by four wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday.

The 35-year-old batsman celebrated by dancing to entertain the crowd after the franchise secured its first win of the season.

In a video circulating online, Kohli was seen dancing enthusiastically while interacting with others during the award presentation ceremony.

With the bat, Kohli smashed 77 runs off just 49 balls at a strike rate of 157.14, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. He carried the innings while wickets fell at the other end. He was eventually dismissed by Harpreet Brar in the 16th over.

During his knock, Kohli became only the third batsman to reach 100 half-centuries in Twenty20 cricket. He trails only David Warner (109) and Chris Gayle (110) for most fifties in the format.

RCB vs PBKS highlights:

The match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was a close affair. PBKS, sent in to bat first, got off to a poor start with Jonny Bairstow falling cheaply for 8 runs. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan (45) and Prabhsimran Singh (25) provided some stability with a 55-run partnership for the second wicket. However, wickets fell at regular intervals thereafter, with Liam Livingstone (17) and Sam Curran (23) failing to capitalize on decent starts.

A late cameo from Jitesh Sharma (27) and Shashank Singh (21 not out) provided a much-needed boost, propelling PBKS to a total of 176/6.

RCB's chase was hampered by regular wicket losses. However, Virat Kohli's brilliant 77-run knock kept his team in contention. He played some exceptional shots, but his dismissal put the home side under pressure.

Dinesh Karthik (28 not out) and Mahipal Lomror (17 not out) displayed a commendable partnership in the final overs, raising the crowd's energy. Karthik finished the game for RCB, sealing their first win of the season.

He will next be in action when RCB hosts the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next IPL match on March 29.