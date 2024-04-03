IPL 2024:Sunil Narine Smashes 26 Runs off Ishant Sharma in a Single Over In KKR vs DC Match (Watch Video)

Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders opener, unleashed a blistering knock against Ishant Sharma in the fourth over of the IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Narine smashed 26 runs off the over, including three sixes and two fours.

Narine and Phil Salt provided KKR with an explosive opening partnership. In the fifth over, Salt was dismissed for 18 by Anrich Nortje after a dropped catch by David Warner in the previous ball. Narine, however, continued his onslaught, reaching his half-century off just 21 balls with six fours and four sixes.

Sunil Narine at it again 🔥🔥@KKRiders are off to some start in Vizag!



After defeating the Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing, the Delhi Capitals will be aiming for another victory when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam today. The contest is expected to be a close one, with former DC captain Shreyas Iyer leading KKR this year.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat first. Angkrish Raghuvanshi has returned to the KKR playing XI, while Sumit Kumar has been included in the Delhi team due to Mukesh Kumar's injury.