IPL 2025 CSK Retention List: Gaikwad, Jadeja, Dube, Pathirana In, No Place For ...

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly preparing to allow Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 auction. According to a report from CricBlogger, this retention policy may include four direct retentions and two Right to Match (RTM) cards, a system that many teams prefer. This structure enables franchises to keep the core of their squads intact, providing continuity and strategic stability for the upcoming season.

As IPL franchises finalize their retention lists for the mega auction, the BCCI has yet to confirm the exact number of players each team can retain. The entire cricket community is eagerly awaiting the BCCI's announcement, but the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are particularly keen to understand the retention guidelines, as they could determine whether the legendary MS Dhoni will play another season.

A report from RevSportz reveals that CSK has already compiled a five-player shortlist for retention ahead of the auction. While there are discussions about the possibility of retaining up to six players, including RTM options, no official decision has been communicated yet. The players CSK is prioritizing for retention include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, and MS Dhoni. Notably, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Maheesh Theekshana are absent from this list, indicating a bold move by CSK to potentially let go of some key players, especially considering Dhoni may not continue beyond the 2025 season.

CSK officials have also requested the BCCI to reinstate the previous rule that allowed franchises to retain a retired player in the uncapped category, but the board has yet to announce its decision on this matter. If this categorization is permitted, it could benefit both Dhoni and CSK, as the rule allowed players who retired from international cricket for more than five years to be classified as uncapped. This rule was in place from 2008 until 2021 and was discontinued thereafter. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2019, could stand to gain if the rule returns.